JENNINGS
ANNE (nee McCartney)
Passed away on Nov. 20, 2019. of Cherry Hill, NJ. Born in Northern Ireland in 1930 to the late James and Margaret McCartney. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Maureen Anderson (Mark), Trish Smith (Tom) and the late Mary Jennings (Survived by Tom Isaacs). Dear sister of Patrick McCartney. Adoring grandmother of Ryan (Megan), Kelly (Jim), Tim (Aedn), Jamie (Matt), Matt and Danny. Caring great grandmother of Brennan, Shane, Owen, Rowan and Rory. Anne will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Monday Nov. 25th from 6-8 P.M. at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ and on Tuesday from 10-10:45 A.M. at the Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019