BRENNAN
ANNE M. (nee McAleer)
Of Springfield, formerly of Yeadon, passed away on November 19, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Mark D. Brennan, Sr. Loving mother of John J. (Beth) and Mark D. (Christine) Brennan. Also survived by 7 grand-children. Sister of the late Catherine Lawton and Maryellen Jackson. Also survived by serveral nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 A.M.,, at St. Kevin's Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Kevin's Church prior to Mass. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to Camilla Hall, 1145 King Road Box 100, Immaculata PA 19345.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019