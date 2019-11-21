Home

St Kevin's Rectory
200 W Sproul Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Kevin's Church
200 W. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kevin's Church
200 W. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
ANNE M. (McAleer) BRENNAN

ANNE M. (McAleer) BRENNAN Notice
BRENNAN
ANNE M. (nee McAleer)


Of Springfield, formerly of Yeadon, passed away on November 19, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Mark D. Brennan, Sr. Loving mother of John J. (Beth) and Mark D. (Christine) Brennan. Also survived by 7 grand-children. Sister of the late Catherine Lawton and Maryellen Jackson. Also survived by serveral nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 A.M.,, at St. Kevin's Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Kevin's Church prior to Mass. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to Camilla Hall, 1145 King Road Box 100, Immaculata PA 19345.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019
