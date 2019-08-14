|
|
DILKS
ANNE M. (nee Kelly) GROSSO
Passed away August 10th, 2019 in Meadowbrook, PA. Wife of the late Charles Dilks. Mother of Carol Handley, Grandmother of Joseph (Maria) Handley, and Great Grandmother of Regan. Also survived by a niece and nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing Friday august 16th at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass at 10:00 A.M. at St Martha's Church, 11301 Academy Rd., Phila. Pa, 19154. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anne's name to the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019