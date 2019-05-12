|
PINDZIAK
ANNE M. (nee McGrody)
Age 78 of Newtown, died peace-fully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Sunrise of Lower Makefield in Yardley. Beloved wife to the late Joseph S. Pindziak. Loving mother of Joseph M. Pindziak (Morayea) and Maureen A. Riley (Patrick). She is also survived by his adoring grand-children: Joseph L., Adam, and Jocelyn. Sister of the late Susanne McWilliams and survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 131 Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Int. All Saints Cemetery in Newtown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org or at 26 Broadway, 14th Fl., New York, NY 10004.
