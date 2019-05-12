Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Viewing
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Olde Church of St. Andrew
131 Sycamore St.
Newtown, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Olde Church of St. Andrew
131 Sycamore St.
Newtown, PA
ANNE M. (McGrody) PINDZIAK

ANNE M. (McGrody) PINDZIAK
PINDZIAK
ANNE M. (nee McGrody)


Age 78 of Newtown, died peace-fully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Sunrise of Lower Makefield in Yardley. Beloved wife to the late Joseph S. Pindziak. Loving mother of Joseph M. Pindziak (Morayea) and Maureen A. Riley (Patrick). She is also survived by his adoring grand-children: Joseph L., Adam, and Jocelyn. Sister of the late Susanne McWilliams and survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 131 Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Int. All Saints Cemetery in Newtown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org or at 26 Broadway, 14th Fl., New York, NY 10004.

www.fluehr.com

Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
