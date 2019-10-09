|
RIEHL
ANNE M. (nee Brinker)
Age 88, on October 6, 2019 of Media, PA. Beloved wife of John A. Riehl, Sr., dear mother of Daniel J. Riehl (Barbee), Marianne Grossi (William), John A. Riehl, Jr. (Susan), Robin Chen (Thomas) and Eric Riehl (JoEllen). Grandmother of Shelbee, Ian, Kayla, Olivia and Johnny.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019, 8:30 - 10:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA, followed by her Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019