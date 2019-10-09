Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE RIEHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE M. (Brinker) RIEHL


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNE M. (Brinker) RIEHL Notice
RIEHL
ANNE M. (nee Brinker)


Age 88, on October 6, 2019 of Media, PA. Beloved wife of John A. Riehl, Sr., dear mother of Daniel J. Riehl (Barbee), Marianne Grossi (William), John A. Riehl, Jr. (Susan), Robin Chen (Thomas) and Eric Riehl (JoEllen). Grandmother of Shelbee, Ian, Kayla, Olivia and Johnny.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019, 8:30 - 10:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA, followed by her Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now