|
|
COWAN
ANNE MARIE (nee Brickner)
of Cherry Hill and Ocean City NJ passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Viewing will be held Friday from 9 - 10 A.M. at THE LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. followed by a mass of Christian burial 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ. Private Interment. Please no flowers. Memorial contributions to Mom's favorite charity is , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019