Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church
42 W. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ
COWAN
ANNE MARIE (nee Brickner)
of Cherry Hill and Ocean City NJ passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Viewing will be held Friday from 9 - 10 A.M. at THE LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. followed by a mass of Christian burial 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ. Private Interment. Please no flowers. Memorial contributions to Mom's favorite charity is , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019
