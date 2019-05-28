Home

ANNE MARIE "NANCY" (McCartney) HARRISON

on May 25, 2019, age 86 yrs., of Ambler. Wife of the late Charles V. Jr. Loving mother of Charles V. III, Anne Margaret Pierce (Greg) and Francis J. (Gina). Also survived by 5 grandchildren Gregory, Shane & Dillon Pierce and Molly & Blake Harrison. Sister of Joseph McCartney (Carol) and the late Francis J. McCartney, Jr. Funeral Mass Wed., 10:30 A.M., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Wed. after 9:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flower donations in her memory would be appreciated to LaSalle College High School, 8605 W Cheltenham Ave, Wyndmoor, PA 19038.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
