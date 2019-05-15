HYLAND

ANNE MARIE (D'Arcangelo)

On Saturday, May 11th, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ age 78, passed surrounded by family. Survived by her devoted husband the Hon. Richard S. Hyland J.S.C. (ret). She is also survived by her children, Richard S. Hyland, Jr., Anthony B. Hyland and Stephanie A. Hyland; her sister, Helen Friedman and niece, Jennie Young; sister-in-law, Marcia Hyland; special cousins, Laura Rogers, Rose Robbins Pierznik, and Marianne Venditti and many more cousins, nephews and nieces. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Anthony F. D'Arcangelo and his wife, Jennie (Cataldi) and brother Anthony F. D'Arcangelo Jr.

She was raised in Cedar Brook NJ, graduated from St. Joseph High School (Hammonton NJ) and participated in various activities, including her favorite, which was cheerleading. She then attended St Francis College in Loretto PA and after graduation moved to Washington DC to attend the Georgetown Law Center. After her first year, she decided that the Law was not for her, and returned to Cedar Brook and embarked on a teaching career for Winslow Township School District. She participated in the Anti-Poverty Program, teaching students in West Atco and was voted "Teacher of the Year." She earned credits for her Master's Degree at Glassboro State Teacher's College (Rowan University) and then taught at Heritage Middle School in Cherry Hill after her marriage in 1969 to attorney Richard S. Hyland. She was devoted to her children and their education and was a fixture of their schools' PTA events. After raising her children, she was employed by US Census Bureau as an inter-viewer for its Health Survey. Her sunny disposition and friendly manner put partici-pants at ease even when asking for medical information, a talent recognized by the Bureau.

She had a beautiful singing voice and performed with a jazz combo in college and later with her parish choir. Her favorite singers were Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington. She enjoyed vacations at the family's retreat in the Pine Barrens, and at the shore in Cape May. She also loved to travel, and with family visited Ireland, Spain, the Caribbean, Japan and US National Parks out West. She looked forward to the get-togethers of the Hyland and D'Arcangelo clans and organized a few herself.

Friends and family are invited to the Viewing on Friday eve, May 17th, 7 to 10 P.M., at LEROY P. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco NJ 08004. A second Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 18th, from 8:30 to 9:45 A.M., at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 N Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill NJ 08034, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sacred Heart School, c/o Fr. Michael Doyle, Sacred Heart Parish, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden NJ 08104, would be appreciated.

