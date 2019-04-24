TAYLOR

ANNE MARIE (nee Andersen)

Of Wallingford, PA, passed away Easter morning, April 21, 2019 at Chester County Hospital. She was the fourth child of Norwegian Immigrants Anders J. Andersen and Ebba O. Andersen (nee Karlsen) who predeceased her along with her brother Herbert Andersen and sisters Solvieg Martinsen and Alice Andersen. She was also predeceased by her husband of 39 years Edward F. Taylor III. She leaves behind a sister Ruth Andersen in Florida, a daughter Elizabeth Ann Alexander (Jim) and six sons, William A. Taylor, Edward F. Taylor IV (Marie), Robert O. Taylor (Donna), David S. Taylor (Fay), Norman O. Taylor, and John R. Taylor. She also had 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Anne Marie was a graduate of Collingdale High School, in the class of 1949. She was a long time member of the Wallingford Presbyterian Church starting in 1960 until the time of her death. She served in many roles with the church including working with the food and clothing drives for the needy, Chairperson of the Strawberry Festival, and Lady's Circles. She also took an active role in her Nether Providence Township Community serving in local political positions as well as worked on a committee responsible for putting in the original field lights at the Strath Haven High School football field. Anne Marie was proud of her Norwegian ancestral roots and was a long time member of Restauration Lodge of the Sons of Norway. Her spare time was frequently spent in her yard as she loved gardening and she was an avid reader. Her greatest joy, however, was surrounding herself with family and friends. She was extremely quick witted and would frequently break into a song and dance routine that would leave those around her roaring with laughter. Most summers she could be found enjoying herself in Cape May, NJ where she maintained a summer residence.

Visitation Thursday, April 25th from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at MINSHALL SHROPSHIRE-BLEYLER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063, and Friday, April 26th after 10:30 A.M. at Wallingford Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Brookhaven Rd., Wallingford, PA. 19086.

Funeral Service Friday, April 26th, 11:00 A.M. at Wallingford Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Brookhaven Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA.

A luncheon will immediately follow the cemetery, and more information will be provided at the church.

Memorial Donations may be made to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA. 22202 a cause that was near and dear to her heart. Condolences: www.msbfh.com

