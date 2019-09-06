|
|
SISTER ANNE
McKEON, GNSH
SISTER JOSEPH MARIE
86, died August 29, 2019 in the 68th year of her religious life. After 17 years as an educator of Junior High students, Sister Anne began parish ministry in 1971. Her 35 years in parish ministry were served in Jackson Heights, NY, Morristown and Whippany, NJ. Earlier, her years in the classroom took her to St. Canicus, Mahanoy City, Melrose Academy, Melrose Park and Mother of Divine Providence, King of Prussia, PA. She also taught in Corona, Jackson Heights and Depew, NY. In 2007 she retired to the Motherhouse in Yardley, PA. In 2015 she moved to Holy Redeemer Lafayette where she continued to engage in a ministry of prayer and friendly outreach to the residents.
Born in Jackson Heights, NY she entered the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1951. She received her BA in English/ Education from D'Youville College, Buffalo and an MA in Religious Education from LaSalle University. Anne is pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, John J., his wife, Cathy, and her sister, Mary's husband, James. In addition to her religious community, she is survived by sisters, Sister Patricia Eileen, GNSH, and Mary Brown, and brother, William (Margaret).
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. in the Holy Redeemer Sisters Chapel, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by a sharing of memories at 11:15 and the Funeral Mass at 11:30. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem. Funeral Services provided by BECK GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. Memorial contri-butions may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19116 or at www.greynun.org
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019