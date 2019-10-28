|
|
MIGATZ
ANNE P. ESQ.
81, of Brigantine formerly of the Overbrook section of Philadelphia passed away after a brief illness on Friday October 25, 2019. Anne was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Ellie (nee Kelly) O'Donnell. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School Class of 1955. Anne attended evening school to receive her law degree. She was in the first graduating Class of St Joseph's University formerly known as St Joseph's College in 1979. She received her law degree from Temple Law School in 1983. Anne was an Attorney for the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and she also practiced law privately. She volunteered for Holy Redeemer Hospice and she was on the Board of the Brigantine Historical Museum. Anne was a member of the Book Club at the Brigantine Library. Anne is survived by her beloved husband Joseph A. Migatz, Sr. and her son Joseph A. Migatz, Jr. and his wife Karen. She was also a proud grandmother of Ashlee and Felicia and great- grandmother to Sierra, Olivia and Willow. Anne is predeceased by her grandson Joseph 3rd and her sister Mary McCabe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration and viewing for Anne on Thursday October 31, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:50am at St Thomas Church, 8th Street and Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Entombment will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd Phila., PA 19104.
To share your fondest memory of Anne please visit www.keatesplum.com
Family services by KEATES-PLUM FUNERAL HOME, BRIGANTINE
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019