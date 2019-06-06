|
McKEOWN
ANNE P.
June 2, 2019. Daughter of the late John J., Sr. and Mary R. Loving sister of Joan Scorr (John), John J. Jr., Martin F., Joseph E. (Jeanmarie), Katherine Bezara, and the late Helena McGoohan and Michael McKeown; survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., St. Matthew Church (upper church), 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem.
Published on Philly.com on June 6, 2019