CORBETT
ANNE T. (nee McFadden)
On July 27, 2019 age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of Nancy Morrow (Jim), Mark (Kathy), Colleen Pietrobono (Bob) and Chris (Ceal). Also survived by 6 grandchildren Patrick, Carly, Allie, Shannon, Megan and Sarah and one great-grandson Patrick. Funeral Mass Monday August 5th 11 A.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church from 9 to 11 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund care of Philanthropy at 20000 Ann's Choice Way Warminster, PA 18974 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019