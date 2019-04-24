|
|
IVORY
ANNE T. (nee Roseta)
Age 98, April 21, 2019. Mother of Deborah Stern (Robert). Adopted grandmother of Colleen Carty and great grand-mother of Kaleigh Snyder and Kelsa Carty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday morning, 9-9:45 A.M. at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019