Age 65, on Nov. 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Edward J. and late Elizabeth (Dawson); devoted sister of Bonnie (the late Jack) Brown, Patricia Hampson, Margaret (the late Kevin) Cooney, Ann (the late John) Esposito, Edward (Mercedes) Hampson and the late Robert (Karen) Hampson. Loving aunt to nieces and nephews. Friends, co-workers and family are invited to celebrate her life at a visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA 19082. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the , 527 Plymouth Road Unit #415, Plymouth Meeting PA 19462 or The MASQUE at La Salle University, 1900 W. Olney Avenue, Phila. PA 19141.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019