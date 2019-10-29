Home

SR. ANNE THERESE WALSH

SR. ANNE THERESE WALSH Notice
SR. ANNE THERESE
WALSH
A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on October 27, 2019, at the age of 93 in the 76th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her nephew, Walter Schmitter, his wife Fran and daughters Kayla and Emily. Two siblings, Robert and Mary O'Neill are deceased.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Villa Julie Chapel, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD, at 10:45 A.M., preceded by a Visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson, MD 21153.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019
