Holy Innocents Rectory
1337 E Hunting Park Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
L and Hunting Park Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
L and Hunting Park Ave
Philadelphia, PA
ANNETTA (McCloskey) LEITHEAD

LEITHEAD
ANNETTA (nee McCloskey)


Beloved wife of the late Joseph Leithead. Devoted mother of Joseph D. (Wendi), Michael T., Robert W.(Theresa) and Francis J.(Dawn) Leithead. Loving sister of Lorraine Andrews and the late Eva Foley. Also survived by daughters-in-law Marion and Marcia, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Annetta was an organist throughout the Diocese of Phila-delphia for 60 years. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial gathering Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Holy Innocents Church, L and Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA 19124, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annetta's name may be made to Holy Innocents Church.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019
