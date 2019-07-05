|
|
PENNONI
ANNETTE C. (nee Ribar)
Age 80, of Bryn Mawr, PA, and formerly of Swoyersville, PA, on July 1st, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Celestino R. "Chuck" Pennoni; her loving children, David (Terry), Diane, Vincent (Kristie), Andrew (Kelly), and her 12 cherished grandchildren.
Annette was a devoted Catholic and attended Mass daily at St. John Neumann Church. She belonged to the choir for both St. John Neumann Church and St. Andrew Church. Annette was also a Eucharistic Minister, who served at Mass and The Quadrangle. She was also actively involved in the Meals on Wheels Program, as well as a member of the Haverford Township Adult School Board.
Funeral and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Basilica of Saints Cyril and Methodius, 580 Railroad St, Danville, PA 17821 would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019