Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNETTE PENNONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNETTE C. (Ribar) PENNONI


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNETTE C. (Ribar) PENNONI Notice
PENNONI
ANNETTE C. (nee Ribar)


Age 80, of Bryn Mawr, PA, and formerly of Swoyersville, PA, on July 1st, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Celestino R. "Chuck" Pennoni; her loving children, David (Terry), Diane, Vincent (Kristie), Andrew (Kelly), and her 12 cherished grandchildren.
Annette was a devoted Catholic and attended Mass daily at St. John Neumann Church. She belonged to the choir for both St. John Neumann Church and St. Andrew Church. Annette was also a Eucharistic Minister, who served at Mass and The Quadrangle. She was also actively involved in the Meals on Wheels Program, as well as a member of the Haverford Township Adult School Board.
Funeral and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Basilica of Saints Cyril and Methodius, 580 Railroad St, Danville, PA 17821 would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now