CHALFIN
ANNETTE (nee Stark)
On May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Albert Chalfin, loving mother of Steven (Beth) Chalfin, Ed (Marcia) Chalfin, adored grandmother of David Chalfin, Daniel Chalfin, Heather Chalfin and Benjamin Chalfin, Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 9:45 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019