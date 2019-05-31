Home

ANNETTE (Stark) CHALFIN

On May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Albert Chalfin, loving mother of Steven (Beth) Chalfin, Ed (Marcia) Chalfin, adored grandmother of David Chalfin, Daniel Chalfin, Heather Chalfin and Benjamin Chalfin, Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 9:45 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019
