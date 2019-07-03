|
|
COHEN
ANNETTE (nee Pascal)
On July 2, 2019, of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Boca Raton, FL. Wife of Norman Cohen, mother of Ari Ben Cohen and Tara (Sam) Goldstein, sister of Charlotte Stranzl also survived by 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Wednesday 11:00 A.M., West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA. The family will return to the Goldstein residence and respect-fully request contributions in her memory be made to a .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019