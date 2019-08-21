Home

Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
KENNETT FRIENDS MEETING HOUSE
125 West Sickle Street
Kennett Square, PA
ANNIE COLETTE (Filderman) (Hicks) BURROWS

ANNIE COLETTE (Filderman) (Hicks) BURROWS Notice
BURROWS
ANNIE COLETTE
(nee Filderman) (Hicks)


Age 90, on August 10, 2019. Mother of Catherine Hicks Kirsch (Dan), Marianne Hicks, Anthony Hicks (Karen) and Valerie Hicks Ashley (J. Wayne Lee, Jr.); grandmother of Sam Kirsch, Nathalie Boyle, Jennifer Hicks (Christian), Andrew Hicks, (Julianne), Ethan Ashley, and Isabelle Ashley. She was pre-deceased by husbands, Richard A. Burrows and Kenneth Hicks, and granddaughter, Olivia Ashley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Meeting will be at 1 P.M., Sat., Aug. 24, 2019, at Kennett Friends Meeting, 125 W. Sickle St., Kennett Square. Burial private.

LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION Of MATTHEW GENEREUX, Inc.
longwoodfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019
