|
|
BURROWS
ANNIE COLETTE
(nee Filderman) (Hicks)
Age 90, on August 10, 2019. Mother of Catherine Hicks Kirsch (Dan), Marianne Hicks, Anthony Hicks (Karen) and Valerie Hicks Ashley (J. Wayne Lee, Jr.); grandmother of Sam Kirsch, Nathalie Boyle, Jennifer Hicks (Christian), Andrew Hicks, (Julianne), Ethan Ashley, and Isabelle Ashley. She was pre-deceased by husbands, Richard A. Burrows and Kenneth Hicks, and granddaughter, Olivia Ashley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Meeting will be at 1 P.M., Sat., Aug. 24, 2019, at Kennett Friends Meeting, 125 W. Sickle St., Kennett Square. Burial private.
LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION Of MATTHEW GENEREUX, Inc.
longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019