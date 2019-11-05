|
|
ZUCCARINI
ANNUNZIO
November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria (nee DiGiacomo). Devoted Father of Agnes, Stefania and Andrew (Roseann) Zuccarini. Nonno of Mikayla and Nunzio. Brother of Diodore (Anna), Paola (Orlando) Ruscelli, Mario (Iole), Eugenio (Giovina), the late Giuseppe (Maria), Liliana (Silvio) Lepore, Giovannina (Mario) Berrettoni, all of Civitella del Tronto, Italy. Brother-in-law of Primo (Iolanda), Secondo (Maria) and Sante (Pina) DiGiacomo. Also survived by his loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends both near and far. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY, 9:30 A.M. The Church of St. Richard, 18th and Pollock Sts.; followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019