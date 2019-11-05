Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Richard
18th and Pollock Sts
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Richard
18th and Pollock Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNUNZIO ZUCCARINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNUNZIO ZUCCARINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNUNZIO ZUCCARINI Notice
ZUCCARINI
ANNUNZIO


November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria (nee DiGiacomo). Devoted Father of Agnes, Stefania and Andrew (Roseann) Zuccarini. Nonno of Mikayla and Nunzio. Brother of Diodore (Anna), Paola (Orlando) Ruscelli, Mario (Iole), Eugenio (Giovina), the late Giuseppe (Maria), Liliana (Silvio) Lepore, Giovannina (Mario) Berrettoni, all of Civitella del Tronto, Italy. Brother-in-law of Primo (Iolanda), Secondo (Maria) and Sante (Pina) DiGiacomo. Also survived by his loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends both near and far. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY, 9:30 A.M. The Church of St. Richard, 18th and Pollock Sts.; followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNUNZIO's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now