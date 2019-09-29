|
BALDINO
ANTHONY
September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Regina (nee Mazza); beloved father of Gina (Louis) DeAngelo, Vienna (Daniel Trignani) Baldino, and Joseph Baldino; brother of John (Arlene), Frank (Mary), and the late Joseph; loving grandfather of Vienna, Louis, Gianna, Anthony, and Ava; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing 9 to 10:30 A.M., Monday, Annunciation B.V.M. Church. Funeral Mass will follow 11 A.M. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in his memory to Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts., Phila. PA 19147.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019