Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY BONATUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY BONATUCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY BONATUCCI Notice
BONATUCCI
ANTHONY


Age 71, of Glenside, passed away on October 28, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran. Son of the late Nicholas & Jean (Cianfrani) Bonatucci. Loving brother of Jean Marie Bonatucci and Nicholas (Barbara) Bonatucci. Also survived by nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside burial 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, Nov. 16th at Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Bailey Rd, Yeadon, PA 19050. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to the Veterans .

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -