|
|
BONATUCCI
ANTHONY
Age 71, of Glenside, passed away on October 28, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran. Son of the late Nicholas & Jean (Cianfrani) Bonatucci. Loving brother of Jean Marie Bonatucci and Nicholas (Barbara) Bonatucci. Also survived by nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside burial 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, Nov. 16th at Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Bailey Rd, Yeadon, PA 19050. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to the Veterans .
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019