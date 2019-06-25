CONA

ANTHONY C.

Of Washington Twp., NJ; formerly of South Philadelphia, PA passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was aged 91 years. LEGACY

Anthony was born and raised in South Philadelphia and graduated from South Philadelphia High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, Anthony returned home. He met and married a beautiful young woman, Marie Caputo. Together they shared 60 loving years of marriage before her passing in 2011. Anthony continued in his father's footsteps in the family business, Peter A. Cona Motor Tune-Up, along with his sister Louise and son Peter.

Anthony treasured the time spent with his children, grand-children, and great-grand-children. These memories will now be cherished as his legacy. A gentle and life-loving man, Anthony enjoyed his friendships, both new and old. He loved playing bocce. He belonged to the Brigantine Sons Of Italy, South Philadelphia High School Reunion Committee, and the Brigantine Elks Lodge. FAMILY

Anthony is the beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Caputo); loving father of Diane (Vincent) Vendette, Arlene DeTone, Peter (Diane) Cona, and Barbara (Ronald) Amone; cherished grandfather of Alexis Krauza, David Vendette, Jessica Myers, Christopher Cona, Justin DeTone, Michael Cona, Rachel DeTone and Quinton Amone; doting great-grandfather of Anya and David Krauza. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Adeline Cona and sister Louise Goffredo. FAREWELL TRIBUTE

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anthony's viewing on Thursday morning at 10 AM in the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell. Funeral Mass is at 11 A.M. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anthony's memory to Penn Presbyterian Department of Cardiology, 51 N 39th St., Phila, PA, 19104. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Washington Twp.

Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019