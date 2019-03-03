|
VOLPE
ANTHONY C.
February 27, 2019. Loving companion of 45 years to Virginia Bagnato. Beloved Uncle of Richard (the late Lila) Volpe, Gerald (Sandra Bimmer) Votta, Joseph (Gail) D'urso, Denise (the late Carl) Rainey and Michael Volpe. Devoted step-father of Rev. James Bagnato, Ronald (Betty) Bagnato and David (Alicia) Bagnato. Pop pop of Erica, Marc Anthony and Christian Bagnato. Also sur-vived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Anthony was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran and a retired City Hall Clerk. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING TUESDAY 10 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul's, 10th and Christian Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in his memory to , www.woundedwarrior project.org
