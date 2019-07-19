|
CAPODANNO
ANTHONY
80, of West Chester PA, died July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Di Martino Capodanno; father of Rayna, Anthony Jr. (Stephanie) and Vincent (Melissa); grandfather of Zaid, Noah, Ava, Luca and Anthony III.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 A.M., on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd., West Chester PA 19380, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:30 A.M. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coatesville VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd., Coatesville PA 19320. Arr.
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019