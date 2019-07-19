Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY CAPODANNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY CAPODANNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY CAPODANNO Notice
CAPODANNO
ANTHONY


80, of West Chester PA, died July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Di Martino Capodanno; father of Rayna, Anthony Jr. (Stephanie) and Vincent (Melissa); grandfather of Zaid, Noah, Ava, Luca and Anthony III.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 A.M., on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd., West Chester PA 19380, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:30 A.M. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coatesville VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd., Coatesville PA 19320. Arr.

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now