ANTHONY D. IADICOLA

IADICOLA
ANTHONY D.


On April 1, 2019 age 90. He was a resident of Cinnaminson. US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired electrical engineer for RCA. Beloved husband of Mary L. (née McGinn). Loving father of Louise (Bob Corea) Iadicola, Patricia Iadicola, Ann Iadicola, Mike (Suk), Kathy (Kenton) Nice, Steve (Emma) and Mark (Donna Bogusz). Grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 4. Brother of Cecilia Pieroni.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 P.M. and Monday 9 to 10 A.M. at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON, 1200 Route 130 North. His Funeral Mass will follow 10:30 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Interment will take place at NJ Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions can be made to St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 2226 Riverton Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
To share your memories of Anthony, please visit

www.givnish.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
