LORINO

ANTHONY E.

Of Levittown, PA, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 88. Born and raised in Philadelphia he has been a resident of Levittown for the past 52 years. He was a US Army Veteran who served for 33 years; during the Korea, Vietnam, and Cold War Eras. First Sargent Lorino worked with Nike Ajax Missiles assembling and maintaining them for the defense of the country. He was a businessman and barber who owned barbershops in Levittown and Warminster. He also worked at Gloria Dei Estates in maintenance for 11 years, until he retired at the age of 80. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years Lucy Lorino, his siblings Joseph Lorino and Jackie Lorino and his longtime companion Bettie Spaulding. Anthony will be greatly missed by his daughters Leslie Lorino and Linda Lorino, Debbie Felton, his sister Theresa Horvath, his cousin Dominic Pietropaolo. He will also be greatly missed by his in laws Tom DeCasere and his wife Jeannette and Kitty DeCasere, many nieces and nephews and his cat Tiger Lily. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 – 12 P.M. at THE GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 3500 Bristol – Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Service will be at 12 P.M. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019