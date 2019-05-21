|
on May 18, 2019, of Haddonfield, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 91 years. Beloved husband of 68 years to Grace Nocella (nee Jackson). Dear father of Barbara (Thomas) McLaughlin, Joseph (Cecilia) Nocella and the late Virginia (Charles) Lope. Loving grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 4. Brother of Frank (Catherine) Nocella and predeceased by sisters, Anna, Mary and Lena. Viewing Friday 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Interfaith Caregivers, 242 Kings Hwy. East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033.
