Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
ANTHONY NOCELLA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY NOCELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY E. NOCELLA

Notice Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY E. NOCELLA Notice
NOCELLA
ANTHONY E.
on May 18, 2019, of Haddonfield, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 91 years. Beloved husband of 68 years to Grace Nocella (nee Jackson). Dear father of Barbara (Thomas) McLaughlin, Joseph (Cecilia) Nocella and the late Virginia (Charles) Lope. Loving grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 4. Brother of Frank (Catherine) Nocella and predeceased by sisters, Anna, Mary and Lena. Viewing Friday 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Interfaith Caregivers, 242 Kings Hwy. East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033.
Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now