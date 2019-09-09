|
|
ALESSI
ANTHONY F.
Age 73, on September 5, 2019. Husband of Kathleen (nee Welch). Dear father of Jennifer Ritter (Joseph) and Anthony B. Alessi (Jill McCambridge). Grandfather of Lyra. Brother of Alfred Alessi, Jr. and Mary Zagame; also nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday 10 A.M. Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. The family requests donations to Vitas Hospice, 1300 Wolf St., 2nd Fl., Phila., PA 19148.
