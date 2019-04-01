|
|
MARKETTE
ANTHONY F.
On March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee Jarosiewicz). Devoted father of the late Anthony C. (Donna). Loving Pop Pop of Carmen (Lyn), Renee Torres (Reny) and Danielle Markette; also survived by his great grandchildren Alexander and Mateo. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019