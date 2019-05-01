|
DePAUL
ANTHONY G. "Crash" "Skull"
Age 71, passed away on April 28, 2019, at the Angela Jane Pavillion in Philadelphia. Dear son of the late Eugene and the late Helen (nee: Morris); beloved father of Eugene (Renee), Christopher (Denise), and Dina (Edward) Sebold; loving grandfather of Anthony, Gino, Joseph, Alexis, Nicholas, Christopher, Arianna, Alyssa, and Alanna. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday from 10:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 1:00 P.M., at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Philadelphia Police and Fire Football Club, c/o Joseph Hansbury, 410 Hendrix St., Phila, PA 19116.
