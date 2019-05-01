Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY DePAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY G. "Skull" "Crash" DePAUL

Notice Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY G. "Skull" "Crash" DePAUL Notice
DePAUL
ANTHONY G. "Crash" "Skull"


Age 71, passed away on April 28, 2019, at the Angela Jane Pavillion in Philadelphia. Dear son of the late Eugene and the late Helen (nee: Morris); beloved father of Eugene (Renee), Christopher (Denise), and Dina (Edward) Sebold; loving grandfather of Anthony, Gino, Joseph, Alexis, Nicholas, Christopher, Arianna, Alyssa, and Alanna. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday from 10:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 1:00 P.M., at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Philadelphia Police and Fire Football Club, c/o Joseph Hansbury, 410 Hendrix St., Phila, PA 19116.

ANGELONE F.H. INC.
www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now