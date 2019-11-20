Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St Vincent DePaul Church
5021 Harding Hwy
Mays Landing, NJ
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St Vincent DePaul Church
5021 Harding Hwy
Mays Landing, NJ
ANTHONY J. D'ALESSANDRO Notice
D'ALESSANDRO
ANTHONY J.


Passed away Nov. 18, 2019 at 93 years old. Beloved and devoted husband of 65 years to Regina (nee Ricca), loving father of Regina Dailey (Mike), Anthony (Maria) and Teresa Hayes (Kevin). Grandfather of Anthony Foley (Annie), Colleen Dailey, Michele Lamoureux (Pascal), Melissa Gallagher (Kevin), Kevin and Alicia Hayes. Great grandfather of Sean, Jack, Alexiane, Seaena, Ava, Isaiah, Caleb and Luke. Brother of Carmine (Joann) and the late Rosemarie Stiles (Jack), Raymond (Fran), and brother-in-law of Gerald Ricca (Rosaleen) and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation on Friday, November 22 from 9 A.M. - 10:30 A.M. at St Vincent DePaul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ with a service at 10:30 A.M. Interment with military honors at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019
