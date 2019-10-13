|
DUNLEAVY
ANTHONY J.
Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary V. Agnew Dunleavy, father to Kevin, Regina Poserina (John), Timothy, and Sheila Hoag (Joseph), brother to Mary Pat Brown, and grandfather to Sarah, Bridget, John IV, Allison, and Brendan. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on October 18th, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Anthony's interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's name may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 1739 Ferry Ave, Camden, NJ 08104.
www.Fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019