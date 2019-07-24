Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
212 Welsh Rd.
Huntingdon Valley, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
212 Welsh Rd.
Huntingdon Valley, PA
View Map
ANTHONY J. FRANCHETTI

ANTHONY J. FRANCHETTI Notice
FRANCHETTI
ANTHONY J.


Passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Rose M. (nee Santoro); loving father of Michael (Cathy), Thomas (Gabrielle), Rose Fredericks (Michael) and Denise Franchetti; cherished grand-father of 7 and great-grand-father of 2; dear brother of Camille and the late Annie, Joe, Marie and Michael. Anthony proudly served his country in the Army during World War II.
Relatives and friends are invited to Anthony's Life Celebration Friday, July 26th, beginning at 9 A.M., at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, followed by his Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anthony's memory to St. Albert the Great Church, at the above address, would be appreciated.
Family service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD.

1-877-GIVNISH

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019
