GUARINO
ANTHONY J.
Age 90 years, of Plymouth Meeting, Pa passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019. He was the Husband of Philomenia (Lanzetta) Guarino. Father of Regina Quigley and Stephanie (& Jim) Doyle. Brother of Teresa Lavalle, Evelyn Buccarrelli, & Millie DiBrino Also survived by his grandchildren Vincent Doyle & Leonora Quigley and a great grandson Rowan. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00 AM from Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church 3050 Walton & Township Line Road, Plymouth Meeting, Pa 19462 There will be a Viewing on Wednesday, May 8 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Memorial Contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity 533 Foundry Rd., Norristown, Pa 19403.
Arrangements by MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-1600 msrfh.com
Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019