|
|
LANZILOTTA
ANTHONY J.
August 17, 2019. Dear brother of Rose DeStefano and Gus Lanzilotta; predeceased by 4 sisters and 6 brothers; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Thursday morning 9 to 9:50 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th & Jackson Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Anthony's memory.
Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019