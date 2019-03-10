MONTURANO

ANTHONY J.

On March 7, 2019 of Folcroft, PA. Age 86. Loving husband of Theresa R. (nee Barranco). Beloved father of Theresa A. Monturano of Wilmington, DE. Brother of Annette Boucher (Rene) of Deptford, NJ, Rosalie Porcelli (Richard) of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Nicholas Monturano of Philadelphia, PA. Also survived by brother-in-law Christopher Barranco of Boothwyn, PA, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Anthony was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and served his country proudly. He also was a member of the American Legion Post in Harrisburg, PA. He was an auto mechanic who loved cars and woodworking. His sense of humor was infectious and will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at St. George's Catholic Church, 22 E. Cooke Ave., Glenolden, PA 19036. A Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. at the church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 528 Fellowship Rd., Suite B, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford, NJ.

