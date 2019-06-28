Home

Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
11th & Jackson Sts., PA
More Obituaries for ANTHONY NESTORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. NESTORE III

ANTHONY J. NESTORE III Notice
NESTORE
ANTHONY J., III
Age 36, June 25, 2019. Beloved son of Robert and Michelle (nee Piccione) Canzanese; son of the late Anthony J. Nestore, Jr.; dear brother of Domenic, Michael, and Alyssa Canzanese; loving grandson of Robert and Irene Canzanese, the late Michael and Betty Piccione, the late Anthony and Ann Nestore; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., and Funeral Monday morning, 8 :30 to 9:30 A.M., at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th & Jackson Sts. Int. private.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
