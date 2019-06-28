|
|
NESTORE
ANTHONY J., III
Age 36, June 25, 2019. Beloved son of Robert and Michelle (nee Piccione) Canzanese; son of the late Anthony J. Nestore, Jr.; dear brother of Domenic, Michael, and Alyssa Canzanese; loving grandson of Robert and Irene Canzanese, the late Michael and Betty Piccione, the late Anthony and Ann Nestore; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., and Funeral Monday morning, 8 :30 to 9:30 A.M., at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th & Jackson Sts. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019