PATRONE
ANTHONY J. "TONY"
April 29, 2019. Resident of Ventnor, NJ. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Marinelli). Devoted father of Michael Sr. (Christine) Patrone and Anthony (Rosalie) Patrone. Pop of Michael Jr., Anthony M., Clarke, Gianni, Luca, Marco, also, Vincent, Taylor and Trevor. Brother of Ralph (Arleen) Patrone. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY, May 3rd, 10 until 11:15 A.M. at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., PA 19148, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 161 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019