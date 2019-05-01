Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY PATRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. "TONY" PATRONE

Notice Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY J. "TONY" PATRONE Notice
PATRONE
ANTHONY J. "TONY"


April 29, 2019. Resident of Ventnor, NJ. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Marinelli). Devoted father of Michael Sr. (Christine) Patrone and Anthony (Rosalie) Patrone. Pop of Michael Jr., Anthony M., Clarke, Gianni, Luca, Marco, also, Vincent, Taylor and Trevor. Brother of Ralph (Arleen) Patrone. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY, May 3rd, 10 until 11:15 A.M. at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., PA 19148, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 161 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now