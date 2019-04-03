Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY SCARCELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. "TONY" SCARCELLI

Notice Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY J. "TONY" SCARCELLI Notice
SCARCELLI
ANTHONY J. "TONY"
On March 31, 2019, of Warminster. Husband of Marie A. (nee Wolf) and the late Teresa M. (nee Martinez), father of Anthony J. Jr. (Melissa) and Christina M. Getman (Chris), grandfather of James, Nicholas, Rachel, Juliana, Jake and Grace. Brother of Linda Zangrilli (Gus). Relatives and friends may call Saturday 9 A.M. St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery., Chalfont.

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now