|
|
SCARCELLI
ANTHONY J. "TONY"
On March 31, 2019, of Warminster. Husband of Marie A. (nee Wolf) and the late Teresa M. (nee Martinez), father of Anthony J. Jr. (Melissa) and Christina M. Getman (Chris), grandfather of James, Nicholas, Rachel, Juliana, Jake and Grace. Brother of Linda Zangrilli (Gus). Relatives and friends may call Saturday 9 A.M. St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery., Chalfont.
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019