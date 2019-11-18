|
|
VALENTINO
ANTHONY J.
of Havertown, Pa. passed away on November 14, 2019. He was 84 years old. He is the beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Freels) Valentino and Gertrude (nee Morrow) Valentino. Loving father of Anthony " Eddie" Valentino. Sister of Christina Shank, Eugenia Shalkowski, Bernadine Andreozzi, and the late Regina Truitt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 A.M.,in St. Bernadette's Church 1035 Turner Ave Drexel Hill, Pa. 19026. Int. St. Denis Cemetery.
(www.stretchfuneralhome.com)
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 18, 2019