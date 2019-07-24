GENOVESE, O.S.A.

FR. ANTHONY M.

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova PA, where he was a member of the Augustinian Community. Son of the late Anthony Genovese and Margaret McCloskey. Survived by his cousin, Fr. Gary McCloskey, O.S.A.; other cousins, friends, and his Augustinian brothers. Locally, Fr. Genovese was pastor of St. Thomas of Villanova Parish, Villanova PA, from 1986-1994. He also served as Provincial of the Eastern Province from 2010-2014. He was involved in the Marriage Encounter Movement in the Philadelphia area and beyond for many years.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Villanova PA, from 4:30 to 7:15 P.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 7:30 P.M. Burial on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10 A.M., in the Augustinian section of Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken PA. In lieu of flowers, the Augustinian Commu-nity requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Genovese to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, PO Box 340, Villanova PA 19085. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore

