Passed on May 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Susanna (nee Rossi). Loving father of Michele (Richard) Schneider, Anthony Jr. (Rebecca) Sparagno, and Nicole (Phil) Dieser. Stepfather of Dino (Denise) Lombardi. Grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brother of Kathy (Gary) Rush and John (Linda) Itri. Visitation Thursday May 16th, 10 A.M., at City Life Church (formerly Calvary Temple), 3301 S. 20th St., Phila. 19145. Funeral Service 11 A.M.


Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
