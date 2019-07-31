Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
ANTHONY P. SCHIAVO Sr.
SCHIAVO
ANTHONY P., SR.
July 30, 2019, of Lafayette Hill formerly of So. Phila., age 87. Korean War Vet. Husband of Beatrice R. (nee Roncella). Father of Anthony P. Jr. (Rachel) and Mark A., Sr. (Lisa) Schiavo. Poppy of Anthony P. III, Helen, Bernadette, Nicholas, Mark A. Jr., Justin, Vincent, Michael and Francis. Also survived by nieces and a nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Thursday 9:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M., St. Philip Neri Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Arrs.

Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019
