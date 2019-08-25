Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
226 French St.
Hammonton, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
226 French St.
Hammonton, NJ
More Obituaries for ANTHONY MASI
ANTHONY S. MASI
MASI
ANTHONY S., JR.


On August 22, 2019, age 94. Son of the late Anthony and Rose (nee Cappelli). Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Elizabeth (March 20, 2012). Loving father to Rosemarie, Arlene and the late Anthony III (May 14, 2018). Adoring grandfather to Cindy and Elizabeth (James III); great- grandfather to Steven and James IV. Also survived by brother Alfred and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death are siblings, Nick (Mary), Marie, Freddy, Albert (Marie), Caroline (Sam), Mildred (Ralph).
Born a farmer in Hammonton NJ; the love for farming never left him. Veteran, WWII-US Army Infantry, European Theatre, including the Invasion of Normandy. Moved to Phila-delphia for the love of his life and worked as a U.S. govern-ment employee. His family meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Anthony's Life Celebration Tuesday, September 3, from 6 to 9 P.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. 19154. On Wednesday, September 4th, relatives and friends are invited from 9 to10 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Inter-ment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton, NJ.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
