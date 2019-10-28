Home

Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Passed away on October 24, 2019. Beloved son of the late Gloria (Tom) Crowder and Frank (Frances "Chickie"). Dearest brother of Susan (Chris) Marcozzi, Thomas (Peggy) Crowder, Jim (Jill), Frank (Patricia), Jr., John "Pags" (Colleen), Joe (Lisa) and the late Ronald and Mario. Devoted companion to Frank Collins. He will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Tuesday eve 7 to 9 P.M. and again on Wednesday morning 8 to 10 A.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd & Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 2319 S. 3rd Street Phila., PA 19148. Entombment will be privately held at Lawn Croft Mausoleum. Donations in his memory can be made to the above-mentioned Church. To express online condolences:

www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019
